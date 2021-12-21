WELCH — After years of effort, the McDowell County Board of Education learned recently that the School Building Authority of West Virginia had awarded the funds needed to construct a new consolidated elementary school.
This new facility will replace elementary schools in Kimball, Fall River and Welch. Plans call for building the new consolidated school on a 350-acre site near Mount View High School. In April, the West Virginia Board of Education approved the closure of all three schools.
“Well, we feel great,” McDowell County Board of Education President David Williams said Monday just before going into a meeting. “We’ve been working on it for two or three years, and they finally approved us.”
The SBA awarded funds to McDowell County and several other school districts on Dec. 13. The new school’s total cost is $18,665,600. McDowell County Schools will provide $3,665,000 in local funds. according to SBA officials.
This year the SBA is providing $7.5 million for the McDowell County project. The school system will receive an additional $7.5 million during the Fiscal Year 2023 Funding Cycle.
Closing the schools and replacing them with a new one is part of the school system’s comprehensive education facilities plan, which outlines changes and improvements to local schools during a 10-year period, Superintendent Carolyn Falin said earlier.
All three of the schools are decades old. Both Welch Elementary and Kimball Elementary are about 67 years old, Falin said then. Fall River Elementary is about 43 years old.
Welch Elementary and Kimball Elementary are also on a floodplain.
Williams said the board of education would start seeking bids after the first of the year, with construction starting in the spring, summer or fall.
The vacated schools could be put up for bid later, and “a couple” of parties have already expressed interest in the buildings, he said.