welch — Three of McDowell County’s elementary schools are heading toward closure and consolidation after the county board of education conducted three public hearings and voted on the proposal.
The McDowell County Board of Education conducted public hearings this week at Fall River Elementary School, Kimball Elementary School and Welch Elementary School. The schools will be consolidated into a new facility.
David Williams, the board of education’s president, said not everybody who attended the hearings agreed with closing the schools.
“We did have more come to the meetings that were for it than against it, but we understand the ones who were against it,” Williams said. “We understand their plight, but we’ve got to look at the whole picture.”
The schools are not being used to their full capacity, Williams stated. For example, only about 23 percent of Fall River Elementary is now being utilized while the state education officials like to see schools use at least 85 percent of their capacity. The county school system is currently losing about 100 students a year, he added.
“You have to heat the whole school regardless of how many rooms you use, and the maintenance is the same,” Williams said.
Some parents were concerned about the loss of their schools and longer bus runs for their children, he recalled. Some bus runs will be longer while “six or seven” would become shorter.
“With every consolidation, some runs are longer, some shorter,” Williams said, adding that “the cost is the same if you have two kids on (a bus) or 50 kids. It’s still the same distance.”
The board of education voted Thursday after the final hearing to consolidate the schools.
Earlier this month, the board of education went before the West Virginia School Building Authority about funding. Approximately $18.6 million is needed for the project.
“I think it is the 15th or 17th (of April) when they make their decision,” Williams said.
If the school system receives the necessary funding, the new consolidated elementary school will be constructed on the Mount View High School campus along with a new central office for the school system. Williams estimated that construction could start by late summer or fall and take between one and a half to two years to complete.
