School construction projects in seven counties, including one each in Mercer, Greenbrier and Summers counties, were tabbed for funding on Monday by the state School Building Authority.
But McDowell County will have to wait another year. Its $18 million plan to close and consolidate Fall River, Kimball and Welch elementary schools into a new school fell just short of funding. The new facility, as planned, was to be built on 350 acres of property adjacent to Mount View High School.
“Needs Grants,” as they are called, totaled nearly $75 million this round.
In southern West Virginia, the successful project applications to the SBA were:
• $9.6 million for a new PreK-5 school for Bluewell/Brushfork, in Mercer County.
• $8 million for Alderson Elementary relocation to Community Center in Greenbrier County.
• $8.2 million for middle and high school additions and renovations in Summers County.
The winning projects come from a list of applications from 20 counties that totaled $248 million.
It is expected that McDowell will stand at the front of the line when the next round of applications is due – in November with funding decisions announced in December.