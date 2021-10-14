WELCH – A McDowell County man who was indicted last June on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy relating to the 1995 death of an Anawalt resident is now on home confinement after being arrested in Virginia and extradited back to West Virginia.
The June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury indicted Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt on charges including first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the July 11, 1995, death of Frank “Frankie” Lane, 53, of Anawalt. Lane was found that morning near the Anawalt Post Office, according to previous reports in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Greer failed to appear July 1 before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph J. Murensky, and a capias warrant was issued for him.
Greer was arrested in Washington County, Va., by the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Marshals Service. He later waived extradition back to West Virginia, McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said Thursday. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment picked him up in Washington County, Va.
After being brought back to McDowell County, Greer was arraigned Sept. 16 in McDowell County Circuit Court. He was able to post bond and was placed on home confinement as a condition of that bond, Puckett said. A status hearing was set for a later date.
A second suspect, Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Va., was also indicted by the June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.
Underwood was required to appear July 1 before Judge Murensky for arraignment along with other individuals the grand jury had indicted. Murensky ordered that a capias warrant be issued for Underwood when he failed to appear in court. Underwood was arrested later that month by the Virginia State Police and extradited back to West Virginia.
Lt. T.C. Bledsoe with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Beckley said that Underwood and Greer were charged in 1995 with murder. Both men had preliminary hearings in McDowell County Magistrate Court, but the cases were later dismissed.
The investigation was reopened when the bureau received new information in December 2019, Bledsoe said. He has declined to describe this new information.
