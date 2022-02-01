A McDowell County man pleaded guilty Monday to production of child pornography.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Timothy Edwards, 25, of Yaeger, admitted that from April 2020 through February 2021 he engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.
During that time, he produced multiple videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor. He also directed the minor to produce and send sexually explicit videos of herself to him.
Edwards additionally caused the minor to engage in live video chats during which she would send video of herself masturbating.
Edwards faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2.