A $160,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is being appropriated to McDowell County Public Service District (MCPSD) to develop a 10-year strategic plan and provide technical assistance to expand and regionalize MCPSD’s water and wastewater systems throughout the county, serving 3,163 households and 328 businesses.
McDowell getting funds for water, wastewater study
