A $160,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is being appropriated to McDowell County Public Service District (MCPSD) to develop a 10-year strategic plan and provide technical assistance to expand and regionalize MCPSD’s water and wastewater systems throughout the county, serving 3,163 households and 328 businesses.

