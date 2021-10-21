WELCH — McDowell County’s board of education is now seeking the architectural and engineering services needed for creating a new consolidated elementary school near Mount View High School.
A legal advertisement inviting “expressions of interest” from qualified design professionals appeared Thursday in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. They would provide the architectural and engineering services for the design and construction phase of the new elementary school.
Last April, the West Virginia Board of Education approved the closing of the Welch, Kimball and Fall River elementary schools in McDowell County. The McDowell County Board of Education conducted three public hearings, one for each school, in March.
That same month, the board of education went before the state School Building Authority (SBA) and applied for funding. Constructing the new school will cost about $18.6 million.
David Williams, president of the McDowell County Board of Education, said Thursday that the school system did not receive the funding last March, but there are plans to apply again in November.
Williams said SBA officials told the school board that the chances for funding would improve if architectural and engineering designs and estimates were available.
When funding is acquired, constructing the new elementary school could take two to three years, Williams said. Plans call for building a facility near Mount View High School for grades K through 6. It would serve about 600 to 700 students.
“Hopefully, we’ll get funded this time,” Williams said.
The Welch, Kimball and Fall River elementary schools are not being used to their full capacity, Williams said during the public hearings. About 23 percent of Fall River Elementary School was being utilized; state school officials prefer to see schools using at least 85 percent of their capacity. McDowell County has been losing about 100 students a year.
Even when schools are not being used to their full capacity, they still have to be maintained and the entire facility must be heated even if the classrooms are not filled, Williams pointed out.
“You have to heat the whole school regardless of how many rooms you use, and the maintenance is the same,” Williams said.
Some parents attending the public hearings were concerned about losing their communities’ schools and longer bus runs for their children, he recalled. Some bus runs will be longer while “six or seven” would become shorter.
“With every consolidation, some runs are longer, some shorter,” Williams said then, adding that “the cost is the same if you have two kids on (a bus) or 50 kids. It’s still the same distance.”