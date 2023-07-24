Two-term state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who was competing in a crowded field for governor, has pivoted to the attorney general’s race instead.
McCuskey said on MetroNews’ “Talkline” that he had thought the timing was right to run for governor, but he soon realized he had entered a crowded, competitive field. “I was surrounded by candidates who were going to have significantly more resources than I did,” he said.
So he concluded that his executive branch tenure and legal background would be a better fit right now in the attorney general’s race. The attorney general is West Virginia government’s top lawyer, representing state agencies in court and taking the lead on lawsuits instigated by the state.
McCuskey, a former delegate from Kanawha County, has served as state auditor since 2017 and has said he believes in filling no more than two terms.
– MetroNews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.