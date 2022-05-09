McCulloch honored by WV Bar Foundation

Colleen McCulloch of Beckley was honored at the recent Bar Foundation Fellows Dinner in Charleston and named named a West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow.
For 24 years, the Bar Foundation, which is the philanthropic organization for the legal profession, has selected “those judges and lawyers whose professional, public, and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession with the individuals selected reflecting the diverse nature of the legal profession in West Virginia.”
A total of 62 judges and 416 lawyers have now been selected as Bar Foundation Fellows. There are more than 6,000 judges and lawyers in West Virginia.
McCulloch received her BS, BA and JD degrees at West Virginia University. She served as senior managing editor of the WV Law Review as as adjunct professor, Legal Studies, at Mountain State University. She was chair of Unlawful Practice Committee of the State Bar, chair of the WV State Service Council, American Red Cross, and chair of St. Francis de Sales School Board. She is a member of the grants committee of the Beckley Area Foundation and secretary of Theatre West Virginia. She also serves as judge of We the People program.