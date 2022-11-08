A Republican was added to the ranks in the Raleigh County courthouse with newcomer Republican Robert “Bob” McComas defeating longtime Democrat incumbent Paul H. Flanagan.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office had McComas up by more than 5,000 votes.
Flanagan has served as the circuit clerk for 12 years.
McComas, who watched the result come in at the Raleigh County courthouse, said he was overwhelmed by the amount of support he received.
“I’m honored that everybody instilled their trust in me and voted for me,” McComas said. “It was a good campaign. Mr. Flanagan is a good man. He served the citizens a long time and definitely deserves everybody's respect.”
While not a contentious race, McComas said he felt like he was at an advantage running as a Republican.
“I do think that somewhat, being a Republican, you have advantage over the Democrats,” he said. “The way the economy and everything – our world is right now – I think a lot of Democrats crossed the line and voted Republican. Doesn't mean the Democrats are bad people; just means that right now, a lot of people just don't see eye to eye with Democrats and are voting Republican.”
McComas is a retired state trooper of 25 years and has also worked as a private investigator for 18 years.
Also on the ballot in Raleigh County were candidates for Raleigh County Commission and Raleigh County clerk. Only Republicans filed to run in both races.
The race for commission was decided in the primary when Republican incumbent Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three Republican challengers, receiving roughly 39 percent of the votes.
Tolliver has served as a commissioner since 2010.
Only one candidate, in both the primary and general election, was on the ballot for county clerk – Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, a Republican.
Van Meter, who is retired from the West Virginia State Police, was first elected sheriff in 2016 as a Democrat when he ran against Republican Stan Ellison. In 2020, Van Meter also ran unopposed as a Democrat.
Former sheriff also turned county clerk, Danny Moore chose not to run for reelection. Moore has served as county clerk since 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.