Dan McCarthy of Fayetteville has been elected to a second term on the board of directors of the West Virginia Humanities Council.
The council elected four new members to its board at its spring board meeting held on April 22. The board is composed of 23 citizens from across the state, and meets three times per year.
Members are elected to a three-year term and may be elected to one additional three-year term. The council also elected officers.
New members elected to the board are Rita Helmick-Hedrick of Glenville, Paul Papadopoulos of Charleston, Karen Rice of Parkersburg and Jane Sargent of Barboursville.
Laurie Erickson of Huntington, Kelli Johnson of Huntington, Megan Tarbett of Hurricane and John Unger of Martinsburg join McCarthy in being elected to second terms.
The Council also elected Megan Tarbett of Hurricane as president, George “Gib” Brown of Clarksburg as vice president, Margaret Mary Layne of Huntington as treasurer and Kelli Johnson of Huntington as secretary to two-year terms.