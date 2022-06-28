Elgine Heceta McArdle, chairman of the Ohio County Republican Party, and Tony Hodge, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party, on Monday announced their candidacy for state chairman and state co-chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.
McArdle is an attorney who resides in Wheeling. Having served on the West Virginia Republican Party State Executive Committee since 2005, McArdle has held several leadership roles within Republican politics, including as the chairman of the Ohio County Republican Party.
If elected, McArdle would be the second woman to serve as the state chairman and the first Asian-American. McArdle began her professional career serving in the United States Attorney’s office and currently owns her own private practice. She is married and shares three children with her husband.
Hodge is the chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party, a member of the West Virginia Republican Party State Executive Committee, and a grassroots leader in the Republican Party. He was a Trump Delegate elected to the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Hodge resides in Hurricane, West Virginia, with his wife and their two children.
The West Virginia Republican Party state executive committee was elected in the May primary and in subsequent county executive committee meetings. It will meet in Charleston on July 30 to choose state party leadership for the next four years.