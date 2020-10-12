The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South, in Montgomery, has officially opened for its inaugural class of 72 cadets, representing 30 counties across the state.
MCA South is the second National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program to open in West Virginia. It provides educational opportunities for at-risk youth, ages 16-18, in a 22-week quasi-military residential program focused on eight core components. In addition, the Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program is available on the campus for cadets or recent graduates who want to earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as manufacturing, medical technician, pre-apprenticeship, energy sector, and more.
Additionally, graduates of the MCA South campus will be able to earn their high school diploma from their home high school through the pathways option approved by the West Virginia Department of Education.
The Southern campus will occupy the former WVU Tech’s Maclin Hall and the Student Union buildings and will also utilize the Baisi Athletic Center. Updates to the campus have been completed by the architectural firm ZMM from Charleston and general contracting by Maynard C. Smith of Charleston.
In order to support operations at MCA South, more than 60 jobs have returned to the Upper Kanawha Valley with salary ranges from $35,000 to more than $70,000, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
“Not only is the new ChalleNGe Academy location going to provide opportunities for our kids to thrive, it’s also going to bring a much-needed economic boost to this area of our state and the multiplier effect will be felt all across Kanawha County,” Justice said.
Final approval for the expansion from the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program and Job ChalleNGe Program was granted on Feb. 27. Gov. Justice signed legislation on March 12 that allocated funding for the expansion of the ChalleNGe Academy in West Virginia.
Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 185,000 young people have completed the ChalleNGe program nationwide, and 4,663 cadets have graduated in West Virginia at the current Camp Dawson campus, with 1,704 earning their high school diploma.
This award-winning program has been recognized as one of the nation’s most effective and cost-efficient programs for targeting educationally at-risk youth and is the recipient of the 2018 West Virginia Education Alliance exemplary partnership award for student-centered support and the 2020 National Guard Youth Foundation’s Program of the Year.
The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program currently operates 41 sites in 30 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. The program is both federally and state funded and MCA and Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program host two classes per year. More details can be found at www.ngchallenge.org and at www.wvchallenge.org.