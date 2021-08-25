Jordan Maynor became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday when West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins administered the oath of office as Maynor stood with his parents, wife, Renny, and their four young children.
Maynor, a Republican from Beaver, will represent the 28th District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh. The district currently covers parts of Monroe, Raleigh and Summers counties.
“I will serve this district honorably,” Maynor said shortly after taking the oath.
Maynor is the owner/CEO of Maynor Consulting and spent time as Jenkins’ field representative during Jenkins’ time in Congress.
Jenkins described Maynor as a “stalwart advocate for Southern West Virginia,” with a strong commitment to his family and to service.
Maynor is a Mount Hope native. He graduated from Mountain State University in 2011 and earned his MBA from West Virginia University in 2015.