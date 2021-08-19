Jordan Maynor, owner and CEO of Maynor Consulting of Beaver, has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the unexpired term of Del. Jeff Pack in the 28th District of the House of Delegates in the West Virginia Legislature.
The district covers parts of Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties.
“I am very confident that Jordan will do a fantastic job for the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.
“I’m honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve the people of Raleigh, Summers, and Monroe counties," Maynor said. "I appreciate the confidence the governor and others have placed in me. I will represent the people of District 28 honorably and look forward to helping move West Virginia forward.”
A native of Mount Hope, Maynor graduated from Mountain State University in 2011 and earned an MBA in 2015 from West Virginia University.
Maynor lives in Beaver with his wife, Renny. They have four children.