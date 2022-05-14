Southern West Virginians will have no shortage of entertainment options this month as popular events — many of which were canceled or altered in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 — line the calendar.
Today is perhaps the busiest day with the return of Sweet Treats, the City of Beckley’s annual dessert festival.
“Sweet Treats is always a fun day,” Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said of the event that offers samples of sweet creations from area businesses and organizations.
In addition to enjoying “sweet treats,” guests who attend the event, which kicks off Beckley’s annual Rhododendron Festival, are then invited to stick around for the Bill Withers Memorial Festival.
The festival, organized by local musician Matt Mullins, will feature a full slate of live music in honor of Raleigh County native Withers, who passed away in 2020.
This is the second year for the festival, which began in 2021 and included the dedication of a much-anticipated historical marker honoring Withers.
A three-time Grammy winner known for songs such as “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Grandma’s Hands” and “Lean on Me,” Withers frequently spoke of the inspiration he drew from his life, growing up in Slab Fork and Beckley.
“He (Withers) said 'Lean on Me' couldn’t be written about New York City or by any city person,” Mullins said of Withers. “It’s about southern West Virginia. His mom had an icebox at her house and the neighbors had a telephone.
“The neighbors used the icebox and they used their telephone,” he continued. “That’s how they leaned on each other.”
The festival, as well as Sweet Treats, will serve as a fundraiser for the bronzing of a Bill Withers statue.
Once completed, the statue, sculpted by Pastor Fredrick Hightower of Charleston, will be displayed on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the goal is to have the statue, for which $250,000 must be raised, in place by next year’s festival.
“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’ve got a lot of momentum,” he said, adding he looks forward to the event.
“He’s (Withers) a real inspiration not only to my generation, I’m 74 years old and kind of grew up listening to his songs, but to younger people as well.
“I think anybody who misses the festival, it will be their great loss.”
Mullins added, “He (Withers) left us such an important role to share his music and his message and so we showcase that legacy.
“We want people to come out and have a ‘lovely day’ here in Beckley, W.Va.”
The Rhododendron Festival will continue through May 28 with events including a pickleball tournament, rhododendron painting classes, guided walks at Grandview Park, a photo contest, a Beckley Founder's Day celebration and the RhodoBoogie Car Show.
“There’s a wide variety of events so hopefully everyone can find something of interest to do,” Moorefield said. “We just want to encourage people to come out and celebrate the community.”
• • •
The Quota Club of Southern West Virginia's Empty Bowls fundraiser will also take place today from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Place at the Beckley United Methodist Temple.
Organizers invite the community to create their own ice cream sundae, bid on silent auction items and pick out their favorite handcrafted bowls. Proceeds from the event are distributed to local food banks.
For a more in-depth look at local happenings, pick up a copy of the May issue of West Virginia South, available in local stores or at The Register-Herald at 801 N. Kanawha St.
