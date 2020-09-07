A special second free ice cream cup giveaway will be Saturday by the Maxwelton Ruritan Club on the lot of Greenbrier Ford’s Trucktown on U.S. 219 north of Lewisburg, across from SJ Neathawk Co.
“We shall begin at 10:30 a.m. and give the vanilla ice cream cups away for each person in the vehicles until we run out or 3 p.m., whichever comes first,” a spokesperson for the organization said, noting, “We provide the traditional wooden spoon with each cup, all free.”
The organization normally operates the ice cream booth just inside the U.S. 219 North gate during the State Fair of West Virginia and “This is our way of saying thank you to all area residents for the support shown in previous years at the State Fair,” noted Gary Wallace, president of the organization which has been serving the Maxwelton area since 1953.