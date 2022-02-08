The WVU Extension Master Gardener program will be teaching an online class this spring via Zoom starting March 3 and ending June 30.
Classes will be once a week, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
If the pandemic situation allows, organizers hope to host some in-person workshops on pruning and plant propagation.
Class topics will include the history of the Master Gardener program, botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant diseases, plant propagation, pruning, soils and soil testing, pesticides and pest management, pollinators, woody ornamentals, vegetable and herb gardens, small fruits, tree fruits, indoor plants, bonsai, landscape design, turfgrass management and wildlife management.
Teachers will include professors from West Virginia University, WVU Extension agents and Master Gardeners.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.