The WVU Extension Master Gardener program will be teaching a hybrid online and in-person class this fall starting Aug. 25 and ending Nov. 22.
Online classes will be once a week via Zoom, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, In-person classes will be on Tuesdays once a month at the Raleigh County Extension office, 410 Neville St., Beckley, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Topics will include the history of the Master Gardener program, botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant diseases, plant propagation, pruning, soils and soil testing, pesticides and pest management, pollinators, woody ornamentals, vegetable and herb gardens, small fruits, tree fruits, indoor plants, bonsai, landscape design, turfgrass management and wildlife management.
Teachers will include professors from WVU, WV Extension agents and Master Gardeners.
The West Virginia Extension Master Gardener Program is supported by WVU Extension Service. Programs and activities offered by the New River Master Gardeners and WVU Extension Service are available to all people without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, or national origin.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.