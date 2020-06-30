The question of how Raleigh County Circuit Court will proceed on placing a District 2 magistrate in position is one step closer to being resolved after Raleigh County Magistrate Steve Massie agreed before the West Virginia Supreme Court Judicial Hearing Board on Monday that he will never run for or be appointed to any judicial office in the state.
Massie had agreed with the Judicial Investigation Committee, prior to the June 9 election, that he resign as magistrate and that he would not accept the Division 2 magistrate position if he were elected. Massie had made the agreement with JIC after ballots had already been printed with his name and the name of challenger, Stephanie French.
Two more challengers — Brian Moore and Gary Vaughan — later joined the race as write-in candidates.
The race became extremely bitter, with candidates making accusations of nepotism, killing of pets, destruction of campaign signs, vicious online bullying and misogyny, fabricating high school sports achievements, educational degrees and career background.
Massie won the election on June 9 but has not accepted the position.
His victory meant that the Raleigh County Chief Circuit Court judge must, under state code, appoint a temporary magistrate immediately or wait until after Jan. 1, 2021, to appoint a permanent magistrate.
Due to JIC proceedings, the appointment process has been slowed.
Chief Raleigh Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich reported earlier this month that, until the West Virginia Supreme Court formally accepts Massie’s agreement with JIC, the terms are not binding — meaning that Massie could, theoretically, accept the magistrate position he won.
On Monday, there was not a set date for when the State Supreme Court would accept Massie’s agreement, West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Clerk Ancil Ramey said.
Raleigh Circuit judges are waiting on the West Virginia Supreme Court to approve the agreement and have not yet taken steps to appoint a temporary magistrate or a permanent magistrate, Dimlich said.
The appointee does not have to be a Division 2 candidate.
Dimlich said Monday that he has asked the State Supreme Court if the District 2 race may be placed on the upcoming November 2020 ballot. If another election is permissible, any candidate – meeting filing qualifications – may be placed on the ballot, he reported.
He said he had not received a reply on the November election question by Monday evening.
•••
Massie made the agreement in March with the Judicial Investigation Committee, according to Ramey, the clerk for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
In October, JIC had issued a complaint which accused Massie, who was then Division 2 magistrate, of seven ethics violations. The charges related to allegations of lying, using public office for private gain, allowing social relationships to influence or appear to influence judicial proceedings, abusing or appearing to abuse the prestige of judicial office, participating in activities that appear to undermine independence, integrity or impartiality in cases between 2014 and 2019.
Massie aggressively fought those charges and said they amounted to religious persecution.
On Feb. 21, JIC filed a second complaint against Massie, and the West Virginia Supreme Court suspended Massie without pay, effective March 6, on the grounds of the second complaint. Details of the second complaint remained sealed on Monday, which means they have not been made public.
The agreement that Massie and JIC entered Monday before Judicial Hearing Board Chairperson Judge Michael Lorenson stipulated that Massie would resign as magistrate and would not seek the position if he won the June 9 election.
Massie also agreed that he would not seek election or be appointed to any judicial position in the state and that he would not seek election to any public office for 10 years.
He said he would accept censure for some of the violations of judicial conduct and pay a $1,000 fine and $3,654 in court costs.
JIC investigators agreed to drop a portion of the charges.
Lorenson denied Massie’s request for attorney fees reimbursement.
Ramey said the agreement was accepted by the Judicial Hearing Board for recommendation to the State Supreme Court and that it resolves both of the complaints against Massey.
When the State Supreme Court accepts the agreement, it becomes binding.
Massie said in March that he made the agreement with JIC because state code governing conduct of magistrates outside of the office had infringed on his religious freedom and ministry efforts to veterans.