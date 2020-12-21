The Greenbrier Valley Council 8689 Knights of Columbus has announced Mass schedules for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the valley’s Catholic churches.
At all Masses in West Virginia, facial masks are required, and social distancing will limit the number of seats available at any given service.
The popular Midnight Mass, which commences at 12:01 a.m. Christmas Day, will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs, with overflow seating in the parish hall. Masses will also be held at that church at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
At St. Catherine of Siena Church in Ronceverte, the Christmas Eve Mass will be at 7 p.m., with overflow seating available in the parish hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and there will be special music before and during the Mass.
Sacred Heart Church in Rainelle will hold Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m.
In Pocahontas County, Christmas Eve Masses will be celebrated at 5 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church in Bartow and 9 p.m. in St. Bernard’s Chapel on Showshoe Mountain, where reservations for seating must be secured in advance by calling 304-799-6778. In addition, Christmas Day Mass will be at St. John Neumann Church in Marlinton at 10 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Church in Hinton will celebrate Mass at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
Services are open to the public. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Most Catholic churches offer overflow seating.
