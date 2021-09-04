Masks to largely be a must at Bridge Day

In the face of still-rising Covid-19 cases, the Bridge Day Commission will require face coverings — with exceptions — for those attending Bridge Day on Oct. 16.
The commission on Sept. 2 released a Covid-19 health and safety statement concerning the operation of the popular Fayette County event, which allows the public to legally walk across the New River Gorge Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the the third Saturday in October. The statement read in part, "All attendees, staff, vendors and community — regardless of vaccination status — are to wear a mask or social distance when in the event perimeters. Social distancing will only be permitted in those areas that are not crowded or congested.
"Based on past Bridge Day attendance, a mask will be required on the bridge, on the buses, in the vendor galley, and at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. Due to crowd sizes, social distancing will not be an option in these locations. This includes vendors interacting with customers and while preparing any food and beverage products."
For those who don't have them, masks will be available at the gate entrances. Attendees will be allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking, but organizers ask that space be put between congregating groups.
Some Bridge Day activities will be exempt from the mask mandate, according to the BDC. That will include activities in which wearing a mask could cause a safety concern, such as BASE jumping, running in the 5K race, sliding on the highline, whitewater rafting and rappelling. The exemption will exist during those specific activities, but attendees will be required to mask up before and after their participation.
Vaccination is not required, but is strongly encouraged. If you have had or test positive for Covid-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms (suspected or confirmed) of Covid-19 within the last seven days, the commission asks you to not attend the event. Anyone who becomes sick with Covid-19 symptoms is told to stay home, per CDC guidelines.
Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available, and vendors and staff will be responsible to continually sanitize heavy traffic areas, communal spaces, shared and most used objects.
Bridge Day 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.
While Bridge Day organizers are "excited to welcome everyone back in just a matter of weeks," the main priority is the health and safety of guests, staff and community, the statement read. Acknowledging that a change in direction could occur in coming days and weeks due to the highly-transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19, the BDC "is in constant communication with local and federal agencies to closely monitor Covid-19 in our area."
Some of the discussion at Wednesday's BDC meeting centered on the status of wearing masks during the event, and in what areas that would occur. Also, several queries arose about how a mask mandate would be enforced, and by whom.
The permit that enables the commission to undertake the popular event is issued by the National Park Service. Current guidelines require masks for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all NPS buildings, crowded outdoor spaces, and all forms of enclosed public transportation. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
The NPS expects everyone to follow the mask requirement. Individuals who violate it may be subject to citations as appropriate.
Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan said last Friday that talks with state and local leaders and the Fayette County Covid-19 Task Force have been ongoing to address "these special events coming up such as Bridge Day and the Freedom Festival, various festivals that are happening, to make certain people are safe."
"The other thing is we want to make sure people traveling here understand what kind of situation they're traveling into," she added. "We think that's our responsibility to make sure folks know that if they're here during this time and something would happen, they might very well have trouble finding a hospital bed."
At Wednesday's meeting, Harlan reiterated the need for donning masks as a way to combat further spread of the disease.
"I would absolutely recommend everybody wear masks because it's the best thing we've got right now," said Harlan, who voiced her displeasure that several in attendance at the BDC meeting were unmasked. The county health department has recommended masks be worn inside, but the Fayette County Commission doesn't currently require masks in the portion of the Fayette County Courthouse in which the meeting was held.
"I've got 450 active cases right now in Fayette County that we, as a little tiny health department, have to follow and investigate," said Harlan. "And it sucks.
"We got 75 this morning before I walked over here (Fayette had 101 total cases reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday and Friday). So, I really struggle with fighting over whether or not people should be wearing masks. They absolutely should be wearing masks ... especially if they're not going to be vaccinated."
She and Jerry Long of Jan-Care Ambulance said that area hospitals are currently struggling with accommodating patients due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
On Aug. 25, Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart issued advice from the Fayette County Health Department for visitors considering visiting the area. Stewart urged would-be visitors to "consider the potential risks you might experience during your visit."
"If you are still inclined to visit, we are asking that you do your part to help keep our community safe and healthy," Stewart said. To help reduce the stress on health care systems locally, the FCHD recommends the following actions prior to arrival: Get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least two weeks prior to arrival; reduce capacity at in-person events; stay within your travel group; respect social distancing of 6 feet or more; wear a mask indoors and in crowded areas; practice good handwashing and hand hygiene; choose well-ventilated spaces (outdoors over indoors); stay home if any (even mild) symptoms are present, and getting tested for Covid-19; have a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival; and follow the guidance for isolation and quarantine as directed by local public health.
For more health-related information, visit fayettehealth.org.
For more on Bridge Day, visit www.officialbridgeday.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe