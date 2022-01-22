huntington — Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy has announced its cohort of August and December 2021 National Society of ACTA Scholar graduates. Twenty-one Marshall students recently completed their degrees with this prestigious honor.
Recognized from this area was Sirena Bennett, a psychology major from Shady Spring.
“ACTA Scholars complete a set of additional course requirements providing advanced preparation for the responsibilities of informed and engaged citizenship, for effective communication and competition within the global marketplace, and for skilled and creative problem solving to address our future challenges,” said Drinko Academy Executive Director Dr. Montserrat Miller. “Three of the seven courses needed for ACTA Scholar eligibility are already built into Marshall’s core curriculum, and two more are included in College of Liberal Arts requirements. But only a few majors require U.S. government, U.S. history, or any introductory economics courses. Marshall University’s National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter encourages more students to take such courses, along with literature and foreign language classes.”