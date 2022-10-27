When a "team" from Marshall University comes into a town, it usually means the Thundering Herd is arriving. But the Herd coming to Beckley is bringing a different kind of sound — the celestial sounds of Vivaldi and Journey.
The Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is presenting the Marshall University Chorus in concert on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
Marshall's 3rd Avenue, a contemporary a capella ensemble, will also be performing during the concert, which begins at 2:30 p.m.
The Marshall University Chorus is a large non-auditioned choral ensemble open to all students. Drawing from all majors and experience levels, the choir routinely performs at least two concerts every semester, with music ranging from Victoria and Vivaldi to Hogan and Lauridsen. The ensemble focuses on inclusion and thoughtful preparation of material.
Marshall's contemporary a capella ensemble, 3rd Avenue, is open to all Marshall students by audition. These students prepare material for multiple performances throughout the semester at high schools and campus events.
Both groups are directed by Dr. Brianna Nannen, an associate professor of Choral Music Education and coordinator of music education at Marshall. Directing the chorus and 3rd Avenue are just part of her responsibilities, as Dr. Nannen also teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in the Music Education curriculum.
BCA President Scott Worley says the concert association is always happy to find good choral music.
“When we heard Marshall's choir, we were anxious to be able to bring them to Beckley,” Worley said. "It is also our goal to help young people pursue their musical aspirations, and we hope our audience will come see these talented students and let them know they are valued.”
Worley says there is a tremendous amount of musical entertainment in this season's offerings, ranging from classical to pop. A Motown Christmas will be offered by local favorites How Great Thou Art on Dec. 17; New York Bee Gees will be in Beckley on Feb. 16; the jazz stylings of the Judy Carmichael Duo are on tap for March 9; with the season wrapping up with harpist Megan Davis on April 20.
Tickets for the Marshall concert will be available at the door for $15, and season tickets are still available as well. A season pass costs $45 for adults or $40 for seniors.
For more information, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.com
