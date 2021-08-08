The State Fair of West Virginia is right around the corner and so is the entertainment. It’s home to folks from across the state, and even to a few animals.
After leaving the barns near Lewisburg empty last summer, the Youth Livestock Auction is getting ready to hop back in the show ring again this summer.
Every year, the fair holds a Youth Livestock Auction where the next generation of farmers show off their project animal and hope for big bids.
But last year, there was no auction or show due to the pandemic. Instead, they held a virtual fundraiser to help those who had invested a lot of time and money into their product animals and didn’t have another avenue to market them.
Businesses and individuals came together to raise money for them, even though there was no animal for auction.
“They were really a shining light in what could’ve been a really bad situation for some of those individuals,” explained Joshua Peplowski, WVU Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension agent for Greenbrier County.
“It turned out good for the kids and the community alike.”
Peplowski grew up showing his own animals in the ring, so he knows how important this event is to the families and children.
“I’ve been one of those kids in the show ring and the sale ring,” he said.
“And now I get to see those kids and make sure everything’s in order so they can go through and experience some of the same experiences I got as a kid.”
But he isn’t the only one. Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, also grew up showing livestock at the fair. So, they understand what the competitors go through.
“They work really hard on those projects,” she said.
“When you think about it, we’re helping produce the next generation of farmers and those who are going to be producing food in the future.”
This year, the auction will look a little different to keep social distance.
But Peplowski said that for the most part, the show will be back in action like in past years.
During showtime, all the barns, except for the show barn, will be closed to the public. In addition, they’re going to slow down the amount of traffic in the busier areas to keep it more open for the exhibitors. This year, Peplowski said that they have around 450 market animals in the barns for the first weekend and around 500 exhibitors.
“It’s about the same as past years,” he said, “with a few little tweaks, as far as keeping people distanced and the flow of traffic in the barns.”
But as someone who grew up in this, he said that he’s excited to see everyone back in the barn again.
“I think this year is going to be great,” he said. “That we can all get back together, get in the show ring, have that commonality. The bigger part of the whole picture is the friendships and the connections that you make while there in the barn.”
Not only is it a big deal to these families, but also to other people around the state.
“We have businesses from all across the state that come down and help these kids and purchase animals from those projects,” Collins said. “It’s the ending to their state championship and I know they look forward to it and work really hard on it.”
The Youth Livestock Auction will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Those interested in supporting the Youth Livestock Auction should arrive there Monday morning and register to be a bidder. Peplowski said the sale starts at 12:30 p.m.
For more information on the show or the State Fair, visit statefairofwv.org