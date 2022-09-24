It takes discipline to run a farm. From preparing the soil, to knowing what to plant, to understanding crop rotation and the willpower needed to maintain every aspect, every day, it can be hard work. But Bill Visted is a Marine who knows what hard work means.
Eagle’s Landing Farm of Frankford is a producer of free-range pasture beef, lot-raised pork, eggs, small meat birds and chicken. Working on the farm with his wife Sheri, Bill is a retired Marine who relocated to West Virginia in 2017 from Washington, D.C. He saw his friends working in the bureaucracy of the Capitol and wanted something different so he settled on a small, integrated, self-sustaining farm.
“Since we do everything by hand, it’s been a long process. We began selling eggs, we added pigs into the mixture for our woodlots and they helped clear a lot of the land for us by uprooting brush,” Visted said.
“They helped clear the land and then we put our fencing in, which let us get our cattle out to pasture,” Visted said of the process of creating his farm.
A Marine is always ready to face any challenges, and there are many that a farm such as Eagle’s Landing will face.
“Cows need fresh grass; we have to rotate them twice a day, every day,” Visted said.
Rudimentary chores come with the territory, but the fulfillment Visted enjoys comes from seeing the pasture grow, recycling old life into new and the people who come to visit the farm.
“They’ll collect eggs, pet the animals. People come out here for science day to see how it’s done,” Visted continued.
At Eagle’s Landing Farm, even the animals are fed all-natural feed.
Bill Visted credits his military training with much of what helps the farm run productively.
“We had a saying in the Corps: Amateurs talk tactics, Marines talk logistics,” Visted professed. “Every day we run into a problem; every day we find a solution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.