Marguerite Kemp-Sherman interns for Carnegie Hall's Kids' College

Every summer Carnegie Hall hosts Kids’ College, a summer arts and science day camp for young children.
The majority of the planning for the camp takes place during the prior winter and spring. Leah Trent, education director, Harmony Flora, education associate, and Teri Hartford, volunteer coordinator, work to prepare for the classes, hire the teachers, make the brochure, develop the online registration form, secure and train the volunteers, process scholarship applications, and order all the supplies needed for the classes.
Once summer arrives, Carnegie Hall hires a summer intern to help with the camp. Marguerite Kemp-Sherman was hired for July to help with the 2021 Kids’ College. Kemp-Sherman is well acquainted with Kids’ College since she attended as a child from 2002-2009, served as a volunteer in 2012, and was the summer intern in 2016.
Before the first day of Kids’ College in July, Kemp-Sherman made name tags for each child, listing all their classes for the day. Then she made and posted signs on the doors of each room in Carnegie Hall identifying which classes would be held in each studio or classroom. She also made signs for each class, which she stapled to tall sticks to allow students to gather in the correct class groups. Since the students take up to five classes each day, all of these steps are important for Kids’ College to run smoothly.
Once Kids’ College started, Kemp-Sherman helped check in up to 60 students each day. She assisted with setting up the snacks, generously provided by the Greenbrier County Schools, which are distributed during the recess times. She helped supervise the children during their outdoor lunch and recess breaks. She assisted the teachers during the classes if a volunteer was absent. Before the end of each week, she labeled the art bags, donated by IGA, so each student would have a convenient way to carry home all their creations. Kemp-Sherman also matched up the T-shirts, sponsored by the Greenbrier County Commission, with the size requested on the students’ registration form.
“This is a big task, when you have over 190 students, teachers, staff, and volunteers involved with Kids’ College,” according to Carnegie Hall Development Director Leah Trent. “We are very thankful that Marguerite served as the intern for our 2021 Kids’ College. To say she was helpful and crucial to the smooth operation of Kids’ College is an understatement. Thank you, Marguerite!”
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. For more information, contact Education Director Leah Trent at 304-645-7917.