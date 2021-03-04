Manchin votes to advance Haaland nomination

Saying he was working to “heal divisions,” Sen. Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, voted Thursday to advance the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., to lead the Interior Department, sending her nomination to the full Senate.
The panel voted 11-9 to approve Haaland’s nomination, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, aligning with Democrats.
Haaland's nomination goes to the full Senate, where she is expected to be confirmed. Confirmation for nominees requires a simple majority.
The nomination has not been without controversy with Republicans criticizing Haaland's stances on fossil fuels.
Murkowski and Manchin are both seen as swing votes in the committee and in the Senate. They both represent major fossil fuel energy states.
"If you're listening, know that I intend to work with you because I want you to be successful. And quite honestly, we need you to be successful,” Murkowski said.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who is not on the energy committee but is regarded as yet another swing vote, said Wednesday that she would support Haaland’s nomination.
If confirmed, Haaland will be the first Native American Cabinet secretary and will oversee a department that has significant responsibilities to the country’s federally recognized tribes.
Manchin hailing the significance of her nomination.
"230 years after Washington called his first Cabinet meeting, it is long past time to give a Native American woman a seat at the Cabinet table,” Manchin said in a press release.
Manchin also took time to note their differences of opinion.
“While I may not personally agree with some of Representative Deb Haaland’s past statements and policy positions, as Secretary, she will be carrying out President Biden’s agenda,” Manchin said. "And, as a former governor, I understand the importance of having one’s own team in place.
"Just as I believe that the responsibility falls on every one of us to work together to heal those divisions, (the president) is committed to ushering in a new era of bipartisanship and inclusiveness, and he deserves to have the support of Cabinet members he believes can best help him in that task,” Manchin said.
"He is also trying to assemble a Cabinet that reflects the rich diversity of our nation – one that looks like America,” Manchin said. "It is long past time to give a Native American woman a seat at the Cabinet table."
Haaland has a legislative history of advocating against fossil fuels. She earned a near-perfect rating from the League of Conservation Voters during her two years in Congress, co-sponsored the Green New Deal and, as part of the 30 by 30 Resolution to Save Nature, she led a House effort to protect 30 percent of U.S. land and ocean by 2030.
Alongside New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, she wrote the Climate Stewardship Act, which, she has said, makes sure carbon dioxide can be absorbed from the atmosphere and for the country to be "more resilient by planting millions of trees.”
Haaland was also a lead author of the 100 Percent Clean Economy Act, a bill that sets a national goal of a 100 percent clean economy no later than 2050.
During confirmation hearings, many Republican members on the energy committee criticized Haaland, with Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, repeatedly pressing her on whether she backed the Biden administration’s decision to halt the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
“I’m not sure I have a full answer for you other than to say I know there are a lot of people in this country who care deeply about our environment and that is one area that folks have been passionate about,” Haaland responded.
John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the ranking member on the committee, also pressed Haaland about comments she had made as a U.S. representative in opposition to fossil fuel production.
“The role of a congresswoman in one district in the country is much different from the role of a secretary who is fighting and working for every single American in all of our public lands across the country,” Haaland told Barrasso.
“We need to care as much about the environment as we do about the fossil fuel infrastructure in your states and other states; we need to balance those priorities,” she added. “If we have a mind to protect our public lands for future generations, then we’ll also be able to protect jobs for future generations as well.”