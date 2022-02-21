Manchin visits Greenbrier businesses

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walked the walk on Monday, a tour of up-and-coming businesses in Greenbrier County that is becoming a well-worn path of politicians who want to take the temperature of the entrepreneurial spirit.
Here, that spirit is alive and well – spurred, in part, by New York developer Charles Hammerman, whose Disability Opportunity Fund (DOF) has purchased a handful of Main Street buildings and the former White Sulphur Springs High School, which is being transformed into a fully accessible boutique hotel.
And that’s where the day began.
Accompanied by media and various state, county and city dignitaries, Manchin took a look around the interior of the 101-year-old school with spaces more clearly defined from a year ago when U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and her entourage were treated to the Spa City tour as well. Then, too, the day began at what was a construction site at the school and then, just like Monday, proceeded to Main Street with a visit to a block’s worth of business – all of which are either owned or managed by women.
Hammerman, president and CEO of the nonprofit, is developing the property. Its mission is to help communities spark economic growth through small businesses, nonprofits, commercial real estate and affordable housing.
A significant piece of the mission, the hotel will focus on the disability market, providing a completely accessible hotel without visitors having to make special accommodations.
Manchin’s tour started at the front desk where Hammerman pointed to the multi-level reception desk, designed to be accessible for patrons either standing or seated in a wheelchair.
Hammerman also told Manchin that iPads would be used, equipped with software that, within 10 seconds, would access someone who could speak American sign language to any hearing-impaired hotel guest. Hammerman also showed the senator a wheelchair-accessible bathroom when the tour ventured into various living spaces.
The hotel, when finished, will have 30 guest rooms including two suites, an upscale southern restaurant, a rooftop bar and a ballroom carved out of the school’s former gymnasium to accommodate occasions from weddings to community events to conferences.
Purchased from the city about a year and a half ago by the DOF, the former school had for many years served as the community’s civic center. When the hotel is up and running, it will employ between 40 and 50 people plus additional contract labor for seasonal work and event service.
Many of the craftsmen and construction workers who are putting the pieces together at the hotel were on hand Monday as well, first standing along the back wall of the school’s former gymnasium before stepping forward to line up for a picture with the state’s senior senator.
Hammerman said that, since work began on the hotel, about 150 people had been employed at the site.
Hammerman’s interest in the disability market is genuine. Prior to the founding of the DOF, he founded the Burton Blatt Institute at Syracuse University, an organization to advance civic, economic and social participation of persons with disabilities in a global society.
And his investment experience is deep. He was a senior member of Private Executive Services, a division of Merrill Lynch’s Global Private Client Group. He spent four years with Merrill Lynch’s Equity Capital markets division and four more in the Office of the General Counsel. Before Merrill Lynch, he was an assistant U.S. attorney in New York and began his career as an associate at Morgan Lewis and Bockius.
At Merrill Lynch, Hammerman spearheaded the creation of its Disability Awareness Professional Network in its world headquarters. As a result of his leadership, Merrill Lynch was recognized by Diversity Inc. magazine as the “number one company for employment of people with disabilities” in 2005 and 2006.
He is also a father of a child with cerebral palsy.
When the hotel opens, it will be the world’s first hotel where every room is adapted for use by disabled people.
“The beauty is that you (West Virginia) are the home to the first ever (fully disabled-accesible hotel),” Hammerman told Manchin during the tour. “And we’re going to keep inviting the rest of the world to come and see this.”
Hammerman said that he hopes his hotel will serve as an example for the lodging industry.
Manchin’s comments were wide ranging, touching on troubles in Ukraine and reflecting on the tragedies of the 2016 floods that ruined much of downtown White Sulphur Springs.
“The town was devastated,” Manchin said. “I walked Main Street at that time. And to see what you all have been able to do, and the resilience that people have, and West Virginians are known for that. We don’t give up – we can’t give up.”
And then he doubled back to the theme of the day.
“What you all are doing here is showing that anybody with any type of a disability can enjoy the quality and the fruits of life that so many of us take for granted. I think to have it in West Virginia – more importantly, to have it in Greenbrier County, to have it in White Sulphur Springs – is pretty special.”
The tour continued with stops at ACE Hardware, which opened on Main Street about 18 months ago; Beards and Bangs, a combo beauty shop and barber shop; and Tootsie’s Place, a Coffee Shop & Bakery.
The senator also stopped by the Great Barrel Company in Caldwell, which produces white oak barrels with locally sourced lumber and shipped around the world; and Smooth Ambler Spirits distillery and tasting room in Maxwelton.
Lunch was served at the GreenRiver Academy, the first private school for special-needs children to open in West Virginia.