U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Ajit Pai about the broadband coverage maps of West Virginia.
In the letter, Manchin included the results of speed tests taken in Cabins, W.Va., showing that the coverage provided by Frontier Communications in the area is well below the FCC’s definition of broadband coverage.
“In 2015 when the FCC's broadband coverage maps indicated that 99.9 percent of Americans had wireless coverage, I invited your predecessor, Tom Wheeler, to West Virginia to see for himself just how bad coverage was on the ground," Manchin wrote in the letter.
"Sadly, four years later and after writing countless letters to you on this subject, questioning you about it in hearings, and even challenging one of your agency’s federal coverage maps, the FCC’s maps are still woefully inaccurate, and they are hurting the economy and the people of West Virginia.”
He urged support of the Map Improvement Act, Senate Bill 1485, which would require the establishment of a user-friendly public feedback mechanism to validate carrier reported data.
"The people of West Virginia can certainly tell you where they do and do not have coverage. We just need to give them a voice in the process… Until a more viable process is established, I will be providing you with real coverage data from people on the ground in West Virginia and a brief description of the challenges they face personally, professionally, and economically as a result of their unreliable broadband service."
The release said until the FCC establishes a user-friendly public feedback mechanism to allow West Virginians to help validate the FCC’s coverage data, Manchin will continue to send speed test results to Chairman Pai.
If anyone would like Manchin to send speed test results to the FCC, email a screenshot of the speed test along with the following information to speedtest@manchin.senate.gov:
1. The name of the speed testing application used (i.e: Ookla, FCC speed test application, NACo’s TestIT application, WV Broadband Enhancement Council’s speed test etc.)
2. The type of device used to take a speed test (i.e: Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy, laptop etc.)
3. Type of broadband service (fixed or mobile)
4. Address of area tested
5. Latitude and Longitude (if available)
6. A brief description of the challenges you have experienced due to your lack of broadband service
