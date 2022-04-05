Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., introduced the Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act to reissue benefits for defrauded veterans.
Under current law, if a defrauded veteran passes away before their case with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is resolved, the veteran’s family cannot seek reimbursement for the defrauded funds. On Nov. 15, 2021, U.S. Reps. David Trone, D-Md., and Tom Emmer, R-Minn., introduced the House companion legislation.
The Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act would:
l Require the secretary of veterans affairs to reissue misused benefits to a beneficiary’s estate in cases where the beneficiary predeceased reissuance.
l Provide reissued benefits to either the veteran’s estate, successor, or next inheritor.
The Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act is endorsed by the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wounded Warrior Project, and the American Legion.
In other news from Capitol Hill: Sen. Manchin supported fellow West Virginian Chris Williamson to lead the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) at the Department of Labor. Williamson was unanimously confirmed by the Senate last week.