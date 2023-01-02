fairmont — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., shared information recently on funding provided to improve infrastructure around the state.
Manchin reflected on the year and some of the accomplishments and challenges he’s faced during a virtual press conference. He talked about the final government funding package, which is expected to allot West Virginia millions of dollars.
In north-central West Virginia, $23.59 million will go to WVU Hospitals to expand the new Children’s Hospital, re-use the former Viatris Facility and construct a new Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute research facility, $6 million will go to a new fire station in Morgantown and $2.5 million will go to the construction of the new terminal at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.
Additionally, over $27 million will go to various parts of the state to build everything from new sports complexes to highway connectors to water treatment plants.
Manchin said he looks at possible investments to see if they are of high value and something he wants to put his name on.
“[They ask for money] to take care of a problem that the constituents and myself representing them is able to identify before some bureaucrat does it and an agency that doesn’t know who we are. So with that, we’re proud to list all of this. It’s all of-value product projects,” Manchin said.
Another $25 million was recently announced to build the Coalfields Expressway, which is a four-lane highway that will stretch through Beckley, W.Va., to Pound, Va. Manchin also brought up Corridor H and said the length of time spent trying to finish it was “ridiculous,” but they are staying on top of things until the projects are complete
Other conversation topics included efforts to promote American energy security with the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Inflation Reduction Act was something of a compromise after Manchin killed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. Manchin presented the idea to the Biden administration in April, thinking it would never pass because of its 10-year commitment to support the fossil fuel industry in the United States. The act also invested in developing renewable technologies — like hydrogen or battery storage.
“You cannot be the superpower of the world unless you’re energy independent. If you’re depending on other parts of the world to do what you don’t want to do for yourself, then shame on you. ... So, I said you can walk and chew gum, we did both. We cannot put a windmill or a wind farm in the Gulf of Mexico unless we’re drilling for gas and oil,” Manchin said.
He also shared his opinion on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which hasn’t been completed, and the Hydrogen Hub, which will move hydrogen around the country and is likely to pass, according to Manchin. Manchin expressed frustration over how long it’s taken to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline and similar projects and called the holdup “pure politics.”
“We are the only civilized nation that takes this amount of time to get anything approved. We have the most litigious process in the world. Even when something has met all of the criteria and standards and jumped through every hoop, they can still, for the frivolous reasons, take it back to court, hold it up for years again. Those are the things we’re trying to change. The reason it did not get done is pure politics,” Manchin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.