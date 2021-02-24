Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released a statement Wednesday saying that he will vote to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland, a controversial nominee to serve as secretary of the Department of the Interior.
“Given the political divisions currently facing our country, I believe that every Presidential nominee and every member of Congress must be committed to a new era of bipartisanship,” Manchin said in the statement. "That is the standard the overwhelming majority of Americans expect and deserve."
Manchin’s swing vote is being closely charted in the Senate this session as the Biden administration attempts to thread the political needle through a 50-50 Senate on policy and appointments. On deck are numerous administration nominees and legislation, including a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, an immigration overhaul and a climate change initiative that would target fossil fuels.
Manchin has been at the center of a handful of contentious battles already, comning out against Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, a move that cast considerable doubt on her prospects.
He has also stood against raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which is part of the larger economic relief package.
Haaland is not without her critics, many of them Republican senators who escalated their attacks on the former environmental activist this week during her confirmation hearings. Her confirmation will likely come down to a party line vote.
Republicans and Manchin have expressed concerns about her history of pushing to shut down fossil fuel drilling and pipelines.
Manchin, who heads the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has often voted with Republicans on energy policy issues. West Virginia is heavily reliant on energy extraction industries.
With respect to Haaland and her confirmation hearing, Manchin said, “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.
“Her colleagues on both sides of the aisle, including Republican Congressman Don Young from the energy rich state of Alaska, spoke to their productive working relationship, her bipartisan accomplishments and sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues,” Manchin said.
“In addition, she reiterated the position of the Biden Administration that our country will continue to use fossil fuels for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future, through innovation not elimination.
“For all these reasons, I believe Deb Haaland will be a Secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,” Manchin said in the released statement.
“I look forward to working with her to protect our public lands and ensure the responsible use of all our natural resources in a bipartisan manner.”