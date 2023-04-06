U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will have a representative from his office available on April 10 at the Lewisburg City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. West Virginians are encouraged to stop by, have their questions answered, provide assistance and express constituents’ concerns.
Manchin to send representative to meet with the public
