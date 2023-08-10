CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he continues to think about possibly leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent.
“I would think very seriously about that. I’ve been thinking about that for quite some time. I haven’t made any decisions whatsoever on any of my political direction,” Manchin said during an appearance Thursday on MetroNews' “Talkline.” “I want to make sure my voice is truly an independent voice; when I’m speaking, I’m speaking about the good the Republicans do and the good the Democrats continue to do.”
Manchin’s seat is up for election next year. Two Republicans, Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney, have announced their candidacies.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/10/manchin-says-hes-been-thinking-about-becoming-an-independent/
