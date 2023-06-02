MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin went on a mini-victory tour Friday just a few hours after the passage of the debt ceiling package that includes language aimed at the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
“I think now it’s just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s and let’s get it built,” Manchin said Friday on MetroNews “Talkline.” “Hopefully we’ll have production by January of next year.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/02/manchin-takes-victory-lap-following-passage-of-mvp-language-in-debt-ceiling-package/
