Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, reintroduced the Veterans Burn Pit Exposure Recognition Act.
The proposed legislation addresses a barrier currently preventing many veterans from getting U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for illnesses and diseases related to exposure to burn pits.
Notably, the bill would not automatically grant benefits or health care to veterans who served near a burn pit, nor would it create a presumption of service connection, like Agent Orange.