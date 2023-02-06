Members of Sen. Joe Manchin’s staff will be meeting with the public during a “Serving Our Seniors” tour of all 55 counties across West Virginia, which began Monday and runs through Feb. 17.
West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a staff member to learn about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Please note that Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va., will not be in attendance.
“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice,” Manchin said in a press release announcing the tour.
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers health care costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out-of-pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month and providing free vaccines for seniors.
The tour is scheduled to come to the following regional locations on the specified dates and times:
• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 a.m., at Monroe County Council on Aging, Lindside.
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m to noon at Nicholas Community Action Partnership, 1205 Broad St., Summersville.
• Thursday, Feb. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p..m., at Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
• Friday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Summers County Council on Aging, 120 2nd Ave., Hinton.; and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fayette Committee on Aging, 108 Lewis St., Oak Hill.
• Monday, Feb. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Greenbrier County Committee on Aging, 1003 Greenbrier St., Rupert.
• Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wyoming County Council on Aging, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens.
• Friday, Feb. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Stewart St., Welch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.