beaver, w.va. – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is scheduled to speak at a 10:30 a.m. public reception Monday, Aug. 21, at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport (RCMA) that is taking note of a 105-acre expansion of the airport for recruitment of aviation and aerospace manufacturers.
Prceding the public event is a 10 a.m. private groundbreaking ceremony.
Access from the airport terminal at 176 Airport Road, Beaver, to the site under construction is permitted only by airport shuttle that day, complying with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Brief remarks will be made, and light refreshments will be available.
Others scheduled for remarks are Tom Cochran, retired RMCA airport manager and recent inductee to the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame; Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority; and Mitch Carmichael, West Virginia secretary of economic development.
