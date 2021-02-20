Manchin says he'll vote against Budget nominee

Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
The announcement by Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, highlights the narrow path this administration must walk to get confirmations and legislation through an evenly divided Senate.
Now, Tanden will need the vote of at least one Republican senator in order to to be confirmed. Vice President Kamala Harris’ vote would then break a tie.
Manchin said he was concerned with Tanden's deeply personal and public criticisms of many in the Senate on both sides of the political aisle.
"I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others,” Manchin said in his press release. "I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.
"For this reason, I cannot support her nomination,” Manchin said.
"As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics,” Manchin said. "At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.”
Manchin, as a centrist, is carrying significant leverage to affect the success of the Biden legislative agenda as well as whom the president chooses to staff his administration.
Manchin has already cast considerable doubt as to whether the president’s minimum wage bump to $15 an hour will survive as Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is debated.
Biden still thinks Tanden will draw a Republican vote or two and said Friday night that he would not withdraw her nomination.
“I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed,” he said.