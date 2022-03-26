Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday he will support U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“Senators have a constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy and this is a responsibility I take very seriously,” Manchin said in announcing his decision. “Just as I have with previous Supreme Court nominees, I met with Judge Jackson and evaluated her qualifications to be a Supreme Court Justice. After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court.”
Manchin said Jackson’s record and career are “exemplary.”
“Judge Jackson was educated in our public school system and, through her hard work, graduated with academic honors from Harvard University and Harvard Law School,” he said. “She went on to clerk for three federal judges of varying political ideologies at every level of our federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court. She spent time practicing at private law firms and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She also served as an Assistant Federal Public Defender – defending those who cannot afford legal representation which is a pillar of our judicial system. She served as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia and as a D.C. Circuit Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals before being nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.W.Va., said Thursday she is still undecided whether she will support Jackson, citing concerns over the nominee’s “judicial philosophy” related to whether she would be an “activist judge” who could side with the Executive Branch on federal government “overreach.”
Capito has been particularly concerned about overreach in the area of environmental regulations.
“Right now, I remain open-minded,” she said, waiting for the hearings to wrap up, which they did later on Thursday.
Manchin's announcement indicates that Jackson will likely have the support of all 50 Senate Democrats. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has joined Manchin in voting against large swaths of Biden's domestic agenda, hasn't yet said whether she will support her. But she too has supported all of the president's judicial picks, including Jackson for the federal appeals court last year.
A united Democratic caucus would guarantee Jackson's confirmation in the 50-50 Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie. Still, Democrats seem unlikely to confirm her with a robust bipartisan vote, dashing Biden’s hopes for a grand reset after partisan battles over other high court nominees.
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court, and the first justice with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report