Manchin says Biden administration must act to get inflation under control

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, criticized the Biden administration Tuesday for its slow response to inflation, which has hit a new 40-year high.
The United States Labor Department confirmed Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier, the largest year-over-year increase since 1981, the Associated Press reported. With inflation soaring, the cost for food, gasoline, housing and other everyday items continues to rise, causing financial pain to families across the region.
“Let me be clear, inflation is a tax and today’s historic inflation data tells another chilling story about how these taxes on Americans are completely out of control,” Manchin said in a prepared statement. “Hard earned wages and financial savings are disappearing faster every month as prices continue to climb, while the pain and frustration of spending more on everyday items lingers over us all, especially among those who can afford it the least.”
Manchin said consumers are feeling the pain of inflation with the cost of gas up 44 percent; beef up 16 percent; chicken and milk up 13 percent, and staples like coffee and eggs up 11 percent.
“When will this end?” Manchin, a power-broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, asked. ”It is a disservice to the American people to act as if inflation is a new phenomenon. The Federal Reserve and the administration failed to act fast enough, and today’s data is a snapshot in time of the consequences being felt across the country. Instead of acting boldly, our elected leaders and the Federal Reserve continue to respond with half-measures and rhetorical failures searching for where to lay the blame.”
Manchin said the American people deserve the truth about why record inflation is happening and what must be done to control it.
“Here is the truth, we cannot spend our way to a balanced, healthy economy and continue adding to our $30 trillion national debt,” he said. “Getting inflation under control will require more aggressive action by a Federal Reserve that waited too long to act. It demands the administration and Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, support an all-the-above energy policy because that is the only way to bring down the high price of gas and energy while attacking climate change. The United States of America is equipped to be energy independent from Russia and other terror-sponsoring countries while also working to fight global climate change and break our dependence on the critical mineral supply change from China.”
Manchin also warned that inflation will continue to rise unless immediate action is taken.
“The inflation number today is only the beginning unless we take immediate action to address the pain being felt across our nation,” he said. “This is one problem facing the American people that one political party alone cannot fix. The American people cannot wait any longer.”