Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, has reintroduced the Clean Start Act, which would allow persons with a felony or misdemeanor conviction for a past non-violent crime committed as a result of substance use disorder to have their records sealed after undergoing comprehensive treatment and demonstrating a commitment to their recovery.
“The drug epidemic has impacted every West Virginian, taking far too many lives and resulting in a workforce with opioid misuse related criminal records, not violent crime or other heinous acts, who can’t find a job willing to hire someone with a criminal record,” Senator Manchin said in a press release on Wednesday.
The Clean Start Act will allow a person with a felony or misdemeanor conviction for a non-violent crime to petition a federal court to seal the person’s criminal record if the person does two things: Successfully completes a one-year substance use treatment program or recovery support program that is licensed or certified by a State or national accreditation body, including peer-driven and sober-living programs; provides six months of service as a peer recovery coach. In the limited set of cases where service as a coach is not practicable, six months of volunteer service will be required.