U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined President Joe Biden this week for the signing of his bipartisan Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021, which is designed to provide the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) the authority to conduct thorough investigations.
President Biden also signed six other bills on various veteran priorities.
The Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 provides the VA OIG with the authority to subpoena testimony from former VA employees who have left federal service, former contractor personnel who performed work for the VA or other potentially relevant individuals during the course of its inspections, reviews and investigations.
The following bills related to the VA were also signed into law:
● S. 3527 – Authorizes VA to transfer the name of a VA facility when it is relocated
● S. 2687 – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021
● S. 2533 – MAMMO for Veterans Act
● S. 1760 – Designates the Oahu, Hawaii, CBOC as the Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA CBOC
● S. 2514 – Designates the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen ‘Candy Bomber’ Veterans Center
● S. 4089 – Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act
● S. 2102 – Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act