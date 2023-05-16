Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., co-chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, signed on to the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2023 on Monday.
The bill prohibits the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless field data determines that a decline in a wildlife population is primarily caused by their use.
Of the 25 co-sponsors, Manchin is the only Democrat.
