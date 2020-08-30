Charleston – On Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin,D-W.Va., aired the third virtual listening session in the From Hurt to Healing series with Rev. Ronald English, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, retired Charleston Chief of Police Dallas Staples, retired Charleston police officer Duke Jordan and Charleston Chief of Police James “Tyke” Hunt.
This listening session, which was filmed on Friday, Aug. 21, featured military and law enforcement leaders to provide another opportunity to amplify African American voices and encourage every West Virginian and American to think about how we can move forward toward an equal and more just society.
“The shooting of Jacob Blake and events that have followed in Kenosha have shone yet another bright light on the divisions in our country and the need for meaningful reforms," Sen. Manchin said. "My heart breaks for Jacob Blake, those who love him and everyone impacted by the senseless act of violence committed against him. I am also praying for the victims killed Tuesday evening. More violence is never the answer. I am proud of the conversation we aired last night and I am grateful to our esteemed panelists for sharing their valuable perspective. I encourage national, state and local leaders and friends and families around the country to continue having these difficult conversations because it is the only way we will move from hurt to healing.”
Rev. English was mentored by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., served as Dr. King’s assistant at Ebenezer Baptist Church, was present at the historic “I Have a Dream” speech, and also delivered prayers at Dr. King’s funeral. Rev. English was the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Charleston from 1972 to 1993, during which he worked to establish low-income housing and founded the Black Heritage Cultural Series. Rev. English also served in leadership roles in many other churches.
Gen. McChrystal is a retired four-star general and West Point graduate, the former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan, where he commanded more than 150,000 troops from 45 allied countries. He is also the former commander of the nation’s premier military counter-terrorism force, Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). Throughout his military career, Gen. McChrystal commanded a number of elite organizations, including the 75th Ranger Regiment. After 9/11 until his retirement in 2010, he spent more than six years deployed to combat in a variety of leadership positions. He is a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, a New York Times best-selling author, and chair of the Board of Service Year Alliance, where he advocates for a future in which a year of full-time service — a service year — is a common expectation and opportunity for all young Americans.
Retired Charleston Chief of Police Dallas Staples was Charleston’s first African American chief of police, the former commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Commission, and state supervisor of Juvenile Services. As Charleston’s chief of police he championed hands-on community policing practices.
Retired Charleston police officer Duke Jordan is a retired Marine and served as a Charleston Police officer for 22 years. He is also a published author.
Charleston Chief of Police James “Tyke” Hunt has served in the Charleston Police Department for 15 years and was recently named the Charleston Police chief.