WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., continues to urge President Joe Biden to strike a deal with Republicans in exchange for raising the debt ceiling limit.
“The bottom line is we have an unmanageable debt. It’s unsustainable,” Manchin said on Tuesday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/09/manchin-continues-to-break-away-from-dems-on-debt-ceiling-issue-urges-biden-to-strike-deal-with-republicans/
