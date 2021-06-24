From left, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speak to the media after remarks by President Joe Biden, Thursday June 24, 2021, at the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan.