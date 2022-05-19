Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., pushed U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg to review a request from Yeager Airport to help expedite critical taxiway construction at the airport.
In order for the Yeager Airport terminal to be eligible for funding through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the airport has learned that it must first relocate its airport gates and concourse so that its main taxiway (Taxiway A) can be relocated to meet modern design standards through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a required distance from the runway.