Sens. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, are cosponsoring a bill called the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act. They were joined by Sens. Bob Casey, D-PA, and Mike Braun, R-IN.
The bipartisan legislation would allow states to set aside a portion of the abandoned mine land (AML) funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to specifically treat acid mine drainage, reducing long-term water pollution and investing in the economic health of local communities.
“The STREAM Act will allow West Virginia to use funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to restore water supplies damaged by mining and acid mine drainage to ensure our communities have safe, clean water for drinking and recreation,” Manchnin said in a press release.
Capito said, “This bipartisan legislation would enable states receiving funds to specifically target and address the challenges presented by acid mine drainage, including water pollution.”